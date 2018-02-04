SITAPUR: A miscreant has been injured during a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

A team led by SHO, Telangana was conducting night patrolling on Saturday when a group of three miscreants came on a motorcycle and started firing at them.

The police retaliated during which one of the miscreants suffered a bullet injury.

The injured criminal has been identified as Rohit Singh, who was on the wanted list of the police for killing a 'gram pradhan'.

He carried a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on his head.

The police is raiding the area to nab the other two criminals, who managed to flee from the spot.