MUZAFFARNAGAR: Seven CRPF personnel, deputed as security detail for UP minister Suresh Rana, were today injured, two of them severely, when their vehicle overturned on the Meerut-Karnal Highway in Shamli district, police said.

The accident took place this evening near Jhal village when the personnel were on their way to Meerut, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said, adding that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated as "critical".

The injured were headed to Hapur town, in western Uttar Pradesh, to escort Rana, Kumar said.