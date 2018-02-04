Security forces in Chhattisgarh have been battling Maoists for three decades now

RAIPUR: Three Naxals, two of them carrying cash reward, today surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said.

The cadres, including a minor, turned themselves in before Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav and other officials, citing that they were impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government.

Of the surrendered, Sukhdhar alias Umesh Kumeti (18) was active as a member of military company no.6 under east Bastar division of Maoists and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, Pallav told PTI.

Similarly, a 17-year-old cadre who was an LOS (local organisation squad) member in Bayanar area of the banned outfit was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, he said.

A lower rung cadre Pandru Ram Sori (25) was also among surrendered, he added.

The three admitted to their involvement in the encounters between Naxals and police in Tetam village (2016) and in Irpanar and Tuswal villages (2017), the SP said.

They will be provided facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.