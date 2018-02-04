NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2015 claim on Naga peace accord which is "nowhere to be found".

"August 2015, Modi claims to create history by signing the Naga accord. Feb(ruary) 2018, Naga accord is still nowhere to be found," Gandhi tweeted.

"Modiji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don't mean anything."

Modi on August 3, 2015, announced that the government had entered into an agreement with Naga insurgent groups.

He said the accord did not just mark the end of a problem but the "beginning of a new future" in the northeast region with which he shared "deep" relationship.