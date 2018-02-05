BANDA: A 61-year-old woman was killed and three people, including two children, were injured after some persons entered their house and started firing, police said today.

The incident took place last night in Bikharka village under the Naraini police station area.

"Some people had entered the house of their neighbour, and started firing. In the firing, an elderly couple and two children were injured," police said.

The woman succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Banda, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Radhiya (61), police said.