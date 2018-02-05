RANCHI: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra on Monday surrendered before a CBI court here to serve his sentence in a multi-million rupee fodder scam case.



Mishra was convicted and awarded five years sentence on January 24. He had not appeared before the court on January 24. The court had issued a warrant against him.



He was sent to Birsa Munda central jail of Ranchi after he surrendered in the court.



Mishra along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad was convicted in relation to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury in 1992-1993.



This was the second case in which Mishra was convicted, and the third case in which Lalu Prasad was convicted in a fodder scam case.



Lalu Prasad appeared in a CBI court of Ranchi related to fraudulent withdrawal RS 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury.



The CBI is producing witness in this case and the trial is going forward on day-to-day hearing basis.

