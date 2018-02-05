Violence had erupted in the district on Republic Day during the 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out by the ABVP after which one person was killed. (File | PTI)

LUCKNOW: A door of a religious place in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district was set ablaze by some persons on Monday in an attempt to disrupt the communal harmony in the area singed by violence, police said.

The incident occurred near Sabzi Mandi, a police officer said.

Senior district and police officials led by District Magistrate R.P. Singh and Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava rushed to the mosque in Ganjdundwara and pacified the angry residents.

Violence had erupted in the district on Republic Day during the 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after which one person was killed and many injured.

Shops in the area have been closed and police patrolling has been increased, an official said.

Senior officials said they were monitoring the situation but added that there was no violence. "The situation is being closely monitored. The district administration is on the spot.

"Peace was returning to the area. No one behind this mischief will be spared," a state Home Department official told IANS.