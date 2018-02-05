LUCKNOW: Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Love Kumar claimed that Jitendra Yadav’s brother Dharmendra and sub-inspector Vijay Darshan were known to each other. Narrating the series of events, the witnesses claimed that they had stopped for a pizza while on their way to drop Suneel and Gautam after attending Kripal’s daughter Mona’s engagement ceremony in Ghaziabad.

A few minutes later, Darshan and three other policemen drove up in a police Vitara Brezza. “They started thrashing us without reason. Darshan forced Jitendra to leave the steering and take the back seat,” Dharmendra said. The S-I took the driving seat himself. As Jitendra protested, the S-I took out a revolver and shot Jitendra in the neck, said Gautam.

According to the witnesses, Darshan drove the Scorpio away with Jitendra bleeding on the back seat. When requested to rush the victim to hospital, Darshan took 90 minutes to reach Fortis hospital in Sector 62, barely 7 km from the shooting scene. A doctor at Fortis confirmed that the bullet got lodged in the youth’s backbone and that he was operated upon. The doctor said that the patient was critical and was in ICU.

Jitendra’s family members disclosed that they had rented out some shops in a local market. They claimed that the policemen had visited the shops in January to extort money from the traders. “Dharmendra and Jitendra had confronted the cops and refused to pay,” said Gautum.

A case of attempt to murder and robbery was registered against Darshan who was sent to jail. Constables Sanjay Tamta and Pankaj Singh and Narendra, also a trainee SI, were suspended and booked on same charges.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, who is the local MP, also visited the victim in the hospital and assured a fair probe.