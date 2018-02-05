Farmer commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh
MATHURA: A farmer committed suicide in Indravali village, an official said today.
The man, identified as Tejpal (28), shot himself yesterday in a village temple, SDM, Mahaban, Garima Singh said.
The reason behind him taking the extreme step was being ascertained, she added.
However, the family members said Tejpal killed himself due to the Rs 3 lakh loss he suffered in potato farming.