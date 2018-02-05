SRINAGAR: Five overground workers (OGWs) of militant outfits responsible for carrying out grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district were arrested on Monday, police said.



Police said a former militant of Jaish-e-Muhammad, Sajad Ahmad was arrested by a joint party of police, army and the Central Reserve Police Force, and based on information from him, the four others were arrested.



"The module has confessed to having carried out grenade attacks in Pampore and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district," police said.

