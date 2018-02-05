MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with the INX media case.

A Mumbai Court on Friday allowed a production warrant against Indrani from Delhi's Patiala House Court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that there were discrepancies in the income tax details of INX Media.

A special court for the ED cases in Delhi had directed that she be produced before it.

The ED had earlier registered a case against INX Media, its founder Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

INX Media has been accused of violating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti is also an accused in the case, which relates to FIPB approval granted in 2006 for receipt of funds by INX Media.

The Mukerjeas are currently facing a trial in Mumbai for conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier marriage, in April 2012.