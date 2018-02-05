JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned on Monday after opposition legislators created ruckus over continuing ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress members stormed towards the Speaker's podium alleging that the PDP-BJP government has failed to protect the lives and properties of those living along the international border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

They also said that the coalition partners lacked unanimity on the issue as the Bharatiya Janata Party has been emphasising on construction of bunkers for the border people, while Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party was advocating improvement in the India-Pakistan relations.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri assured the opposition that their concerns were genuine and the government would come up with a statement.

Unable to restore order, Speaker Kavinder Gupta then adjourned the House.