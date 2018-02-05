SRINAGAR: A day after four soldiers including a young Captain were killed and five others including two civilians injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, the Mehbooba government in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday talked of Vajpayee doctrine of dialogue and reconciliation and called on Indian and Pakistan to restart peace process.

Minister for Revenue, Hajj and Auqaf, Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri told Legislative Assembly in Jammu today that the process of dialogue and reconciliation initiated by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003 needs be taken forward.

He called for the resumption of the peace process between New Delhi and Islamabad to restore everlasting peace in the region.

Veeri said dialogue and reconciliation is the only way to restore peace along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and in the mainland.

He was responding to the concern expressed by the legislators over the loss of lives and damage to property in the cross-border firing in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the State yesterday.

Four army men including a young captain were killed and five others including an army man, two BSF personnel and two civilians injured in the Pakistani troops firing along the LoC in Rajouri district yesterday.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Captain Kapil Kundu R/O village Ransika Tehsil Pataudi, District Gurugram in Haryana; Rifleman Ram Avatar R/O village Baraka Tehsil Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh; Rifleman Subham Singh R/O village Mukand Pur Choudharian, Tehsil Marheen district Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir and Havalder Roshan Lal R/O village Nicholas, Tehsil Ghagwal, district Samba in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Defence spokesman said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, mortars and missiles in Bhimbergali (BG) sector along the LoC in Rajouri from 3.30 pm yesterday in which four army men including an officer were killed and another critically injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for 10-minutes by Speaker during the Zero Hour today after the members protested the Pakistani troops firing and shelling and cornered the government.

The members urged the state and central government to take concrete measures to ensure peace in the state besides ensuring safety of civilians living near the border.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for a resolution to be adopted by the Assembly urging that the people of the State to demand both India and Pakistani governments to initiate the dialogue process so that peace is restored along the borders and within the mainland.

He said India and Pakistan should in letter and spirit follow the 2003 border ceasefire accord along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the BJP MLA Ravinder Raina, also demanded that Assembly should pass a resolution to condemn the continuous Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling causing loss of lives and damage to property.