JAMMU: All schools situated within five kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir have been closed by authorities for three days in view of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops, an official said today.

"All 84 schools located in 0-5 km from the LoC stretch from Sunderbani to Manjakote shall remain closed for the next three days," Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal said.

The officials said that the situation was very tense as firing and shelling by Pakistani troops continued round the clock.

An Army officer and three jawans were killed and four people, including two teenagers, injured today in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In January, schools along the International Border and the LoC in five districts -- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch -- were closed for over a fortnight because of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops.