Violence had erupted in the district on Republic Day during the 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out by the ABVP after which one person was killed. (File | PTI)

LUCKNOW: After peace for just a couple of days, riot-hit Kasganj singed again with embers of disharmony when some mischievous elements tried to set a religious place ablaze in communally sensitive Ganjdudwara Municipal Board area on early Monday morning.

According to SP, Kasganj, Piyush Srivstava, panic gripped Ganjdudwara, a small town on the banks of river Ganga in Kasganj district, when some unidentified persons threw kerosene at the gate of a religious place and set it ablaze at around 3 am on Monday. “Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire,” said the SP adding that no major damage was done to the mosque except the door.

However, the fresh incident of arson in the clash-hit district put the peace efforts of the administration in the doldrums. Panic gripped the communally volatile town again, leaving the markets closed and streets deserted on Monday.

Notably, communal riots had broken out in Kasganj following a dispute between the members of the two communities over an ‘illegal’ Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day. A person called Chandan Gupta, who was allegedly leading the controversial Tiranga Yatra on a motorbike, got caught in the heavy stone-pelting and firing by both the sides receiving a gunshot and losing his life.

Around a dozen people were injured in the subsequent clashes which ensued for the next five days in an otherwise non-descript and peaceful town. Section 144 was clamped in the area of trouble and adjoining localities which also felt the heat of disharmony. Over 120 persons were arrested for creating trouble and violating prohibitory orders in the district.

Meanwhile, a case was lodged against unidentified persons for fresh trouble on Monday. Two constables, who were on the night duty in the area, were put on suspension for dereliction duty and lowering the guard leading to arson at the mosque gate.

After the incident, Rapid Action Force (RAF) did a flag march in the area to maintain peace and harmony. Deployment of police force was increased in the town and senior officers including DM RP Singh and SP Piyush Srivstava stayed put in the field claiming the situation to be under total control.

A peace meeting between the leaders and prominent members of the two communities was organised following which some business establishment were opened for some time in the afternoon but majority of shops remained closed throughout the day fearing more trouble.