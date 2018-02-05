NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the killing of 23-year-old photographer Ankit Saxena and is likely to meet family on Monday. “I have spoken to Ankit’s father. I condemn his killing. The Delhi gove rnment will do all it takes to ensure Ankit gets justice and the guilty are punished with the harshest sentence. I offer my deepest condolences to the family,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Ankit was killed by his girlfriend’s family, who did not approve of their relationship as they belonged to different communities.

AAP leader Nagender Sharma urged the media and the Opposition not to politicise the murder. “CM @ArvindKejriwal is personally aggrieved and is in touch with his family. The (CM’s) family has gone to Hardwar. CM will go and meet them as soon as they return,” he tweeted.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had earlier questioned the CM’s silence over the murder. Tiwari alleged that the Delhi government had not done anything to ensure the treatment of Ankit’s relatives who were beaten up by the accused. “The family made several attempts to seek medical assistance by calling 108, but they got no help. We immediately made arrangements for their treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital,” he said.