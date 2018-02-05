AKOLA (MAHARASHTRA): : A fire broke out during the early hours of Monday at a furniture factory in Akola, Maharashtra.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Fire Officer Ramesh Thackeray told ANI, “Three of our vehicles have made 15 to 20 trips and the fire is in control now.”

Thackeray informed that the loss of property is estimated to be in crores as some expensive electrical appliances were housed in the factory.