SHILLONG: Altogether 107 candidates including the state Congress president filed their nomination papers for the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly election today, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

The CEO told PTI that Congress state president Celestine Lyngdoh, Hills State Peoples Democratic Party (HSDPD) president Ardent Basaiawmoit and Garo National Council (GNC) president Kalpana D Sangma filed their nomination papers today.

The other prominent candidates who filed their nominations are Meghalaya Cabinet Ministers Martin M Danggo and Deborah C Marak who filed their papers from Ranikor and Williamnagar constituencies respectively.

Former cabinet ministers Comingone Ymbon, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Rowell Lyngdoh who are contesting on NPP tickets filed their nomination papers from Raliang, Nartiang and Mawkyrwat constituencies respectively.

NPP spokesperson and Dadengre MLA James K Sangma and his colleagues who were elected in 2013 David A Nongrum, Brigaddy Marak, Ismail R Marak and Augustine R Marak also filed their nomination papers.

Former speaker Charles Pyngrope, former ministers Martle M Mukhim and PT Sawkmie and former legislators PM Syiem and Timothy D Shira also filed nominations today, the CEO said.

Till date, 146 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the February 27 elections.

The last date of filing nominations is February 7 and the scrutiny of candidates will take place the following day.