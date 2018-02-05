SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya Minister Manas Chaudhury, who was denied ticket by the BJP to contest in the February 27 elections, today resigned and hit back at the party saying the “arbitrary decision” was a huge setback to weeding out corruption.

BJP has alloted ticket to former deputy speaker Sanbor Shullai from South Shillong, which Chaudhury was eyeing.

When asked about his future plans, Chaudhury told PTI he would consult his supporters before taking a call.

"I have put in my papers today. And along with me leaders and BJP supporters in South Shillong constituency have severed ties with the BJP," Chaudhury told reporters here.

The BJP announced names of two more candidates today in addition to 45 it released last week.

Meghalaya has 60 member assembly. Result of the poll will come on March 3 along with Tripura and Nagaland.

Chaudhury had crossed over to BJP from Congress last year with the hope of contesting on its ticket.

He said, “We have been canvassing that this (Shullai) is the man who should be voted out and suddenly the leadership tells he is the chosen candidate…”

Stating that the party was looking only in winning elections and not doing the right things, he said, “I don’t know how BJP is a party with difference… and PM talks often about corruption free and clean government and clean image.” In a setback to BJP, its state Vice President Moromi K Marak had yesterday resigned along with over 3000 of her supporters in West Garo Hills after the party announced Kurosh Marak as the candidate for the seat in Dalu.

Moromi announced she will contest the poll as an independent candidate against her former party and other political rivals.

“We have been behind the growth of the BJP in Dalu and had high hopes of the party walking the talk on women empowerment.

However, this has not been the case and I have been overlooked for the seat by the party,” Moromi had told reporters.

The BJP today named former elected member to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council F M Mawphniang as the party’s candidate from Umroi and B B Makdoh from Mawhati seat.