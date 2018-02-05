LUCKNOW: Taking a suo motto cognizance of the media reports over alleged fake encounter bid of a gym instructor in Noida on Saturday night, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a detailed report from UP government on Monday.

The commission asked the state chief secretary and the director general of police to respond to the notice within six weeks with the full report on shooting spree by a sub inspector who targeted a gym instructor in Noida. It also directed the state government to sensitise the cops against abusing their power to harass innocent citizens.

Issuing the notice, the Commission observed that creating an atmosphere of fear was not the correct way to deal with crime. Referring to the gym trainer, Jitendra Yadav (25), the commission also observed that he was travelling with his friends and family members when the “rowdy act done by the delinquent sub-inspector gravely violated his right to life and liberty.”

“It seems the police personnel in Uttar Pradesh are feeling free, and are misusing their power in the light of an undeclared endorsement given by the higher ups,” the Commission said in the notice.

“They are using their privileges to settle scores with people. The police force is to protect the people, and these kinds of incidents will send a wrong message to the society,” it said.

The commission noted that it had expressed concern earlier on November 22, 2017 over UP government allegedly endorsing encounter killings to improve law and order situation. The commission further observed that the reported incident indicated that the sub-inspector acted in an unruly manner, having no fear or respect for the law. “This is one of the incidents in sequence of several police encounters occurred in Uttar Pradesh,” it observed.