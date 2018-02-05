KOHIMA: No political party candidate has filed nomination for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election till today even as only two days are left for it, state Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said.

However, political parties including the ruling Naga People's Front, BJP, National Democratic Police Party (NDPP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said they would contest the ensuing election.

The filing of nomination started with the issuance of the election notification by the Election Commission on January 31 and February 7 is the last date for it.

"No nomination paper is filed in the state till today," Sinha said.

The NPF working president Apong Pongener told reporters here that they will contest all the seats in the state.

The NPF today declared the first list of 58 candidates for the polls.

Asked whether the NPF would take the lead in submitting nominations, Pongener said, "Since the Naga tribal organisations have left the decision to political parties whether or not to participate in the election, we will file the nominations."

Pongener exuded confidence saying "the NPF will surely cross the magic figure to return to power even this time".

The newly-floated NDPP which has entered into electoral alliance with BJP has named 40 candidates.

The BJP had already announced that it would contest the poll and announced a list of 20 candidates while the NCP has declared names of six candidates.

NCP Nagaland unit president Vanthungo Odyuo said the party will field at least 10 candidates and its high command has approved the first six names.

On the delay in filing of nominations, he said, "We will wait for the major political parties, including the BJP and NPF, to file nomination first."

Odyuo also declared that the NCP will not have any prepoll alliance.

The NCP, which released the party’s manifesto for the election, said it is committed to uphold and protect the interest of Nagaland.