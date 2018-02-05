AGARTALA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura of running a “corrupt and violent” government.

“The people have to get rid of poverty and unemployment. Only one man should stay unemployed - Manik Sarkar, take away his job. He runs a corrupt government and a violent Government,” Madhav said while addressing a gathering ahead of the assembly election in the state.

Further mocking the state government, the national general secretary of the BJP lauded the people of Tripura for “tolerating the misrule” of the CPI (M) for the past 25 years.

“It is time to do away with the government which has left the people poor, devoid of development, a government which could not protect the women of its state,” he said.

Tripura will go to polls on February 18 and the results for the same will be declared on March 3.

The CPI (M) has a strong foothold in the state and is in power for past 25 years while the incumbent Manik Sarkar is at the helm for 19 years.