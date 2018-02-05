File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with rebel Janata Dal-United JD-U leader Sharad Yadav during the 'BJP bhagao desh bachao' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.| PTI

PATNA: Rebel JD-U leader Sharad Yadav on Monday met RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a Ranchi jail, drawing taunts from JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar who said Yadav is "desperate for a Rajya Sabha seat" hence the prison call.

"Sharad Yadav has met Lalu Prasad in jail in search of a Rajya Sabha seat," said Neeraj Kumar, considered close to Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"It is nothing other than desperation...," the JD-U leader said as Sharad Yadav was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha in December 2017, following his involvement in activities against the party.

Sharad Yadav had revolted against Nitish Kumar after he joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party and formed a government in Bihar in July 2017, after dumping the Grand Alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress.

Since then, Sharad Yadav has publicly opposed Nitish Kumar's decision and joined hands with Lalu Prasad's RJD.

Sharad Yadav is not the only leader though, who met Lalu Prasad in jail.

In January, BJP's ally Hindustan Awami Manch's state unit chief Brishen Patel met the jailed RJD chief.

Patel was followed by another rebel JD-U leader Uday Narayan Choudhary in the Jharkhand jail where Lalu Prasad has been sent following his conviction in the fodder scam cases.

There were reports of another BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Samata Party of Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who were in touch with the RJD chief.