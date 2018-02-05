RAJOURI: Following the ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, all schools in the district have been closed as a precautionary measure.

The District Collector of Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary told ANI on Sunday, “In wake of ceasefire violation, we have closed all 84 schools as a precautionary measure and have pressed into action our emergency evacuation teams.”

Chaudhary informed that relief camps have also been established to shift people there in case of an emergency.

On Sunday night, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing along the LOC in Rajouri district that claimed lived of four soldiers -one officer, three jawans- while another was injured.