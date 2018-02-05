LUCKNOW: Senior officers resorting to social media platform to offload their thoughts frequently traversing beyond the limits of service rules perhaps has become a fashion in Uttar Pradesh. After Bareilly DM and DG, home guard, it was sub-divisional magistrate of Tiloi tehsil, Amethi district, to appeal CM Yogi Adityanath to call off the trend of unnecessary meetings through a Facebook post on Monday.

Upset over marathon meetings, SDM Tiloi, Ashok Kumar Shukla poured in his pain through his post on his Facebook profile addressed to CM Yogi Adityanath narrating how uncomfortable was the present system of meetings.

“I kept waiting for a meeting from 2pm to 12.40am in the night which had been announced. Most of your officers are falling sick Yogi Ji,” PCS officer stated on his Facebook account in wee hours of Monday.

However, as the post got viral, the SDM was prompted to delete it but not before claiming that it was an expression of his pain and not a post.

As the matter got escalated, Amethi DM Shakuntala Gautam was sounded out about it and she pitched in by saying that it was part of the duty of a government servant.

Having examined the content, Gautam issued a notice to Shukla seeking an explanation from him. “He has tried to mislead everybody. The meeting was convened at 4pm on Sunday and he had no reason to reach the office two-hour in advance. He was asked to wait after the meeting ended at 7pm along with a few more officers since Shukla needed to file an affidavit in High Court in response to contempt petition pertaining to Tiloi. At times, meetings are extended to solve pending issues and Shukla was not the only one who was asked to finish work,” said Gautam over the phone.

While reviewing status of government schemes in the district, Gautam found Tiloi lacking on several counts last month. She had pulled up Shukla for not handling Jansunwai complaints (public grievances) promptly. The DM attributed Monday post by the SDM to an adverse entry against him owing to slackness in fulfilment of duty.

It’s not for the first time, Shukla has created a flutter. Earlier in April, he had taken the same route to express his objection to the removal of red and blue beacon lights from vehicles.