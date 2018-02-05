MUZAFFARNAGAR: Six people have been arrested for allegedly harassing a 22-year-old Dalit woman here and attacking her family, police said today.

In the incident, which took place on Saturday at Buwada village, the woman and four of her family members were injured, they said.

Pawan, Dinesh, Arvind, Annu, Rajesh and Rakesh were arrested yesterday, following a complaint lodge by the woman at the Khatoli police station , police said.

Security was stepped up in the area following the violence, they said.