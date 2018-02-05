The Supreme Court on Monday urged the Centre to protect couples from 'khap' like institutions which take law into their own hands by resorting to 'honour killings.'

The apex court also mentioned that the 'khap panchayats' cannot become 'self-appointed conscience keepers', and asked the Central government and petitioners to come up with effective suggestions to protect couples embroiled in khap panchayat matters.

The observation was being made by a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra which was hearing a plea seeking guidelines on how to stop ‘honour killings’.



The Supreme Court in January had said that to protect the rights of couples marrying outside their caste, no Khap panchayat or society can question them if an adult man and woman opt for inter-caste marriage.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said, “What we are concerned with is that if an adult woman or man gets into marriage, no ‘Khap’, no individual or no society can question them. Whenever there is any kind of collective attack on a boy or girl who are adults it is absolutely illegal.”

Khaps are caste or community bodies in villages which at times act as quasi-judicial bodies and pronounce harsh punishments based on regressive and age-old customs and traditions.