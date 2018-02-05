SRINAGAR: A teacher in a madrasa in Kashmir has been arrested by police for allegedly sodomising a minor student.

A police official said a student of Madrasa Darul-Hudda, accompanied by his father, had lodged a written complaint in Police Station Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, alleging that a teacher of the seminary had sodomised him in a classroom on December 20.

The boy alleged that the teacher called him to his room after the morning prayers and sexually assaulted him. The other students of the seminary were in the mosque taking lessons on the Holy Quran at that time, the boy alleged.

The official said the police had registered FIR under sections 377 and 506 of Ranbir Penal Code.