LUCKNOW: The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a terror suspect here on Monday, officials said.



Briefing the media on the arrest made from the Lohia path, Inspector General, ATS, Aseem Arun said that the arrested suspect, Sheikh Ali Akbar provided arms and ammunition to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.



Akbar, who hails from Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was in constant touch with his counterparts in J&K through social media and had paid local arms dealers Rs 25,000 for some weapons that were later to be sent to the terror groups in the border state, he said.



Working as a salesman to camouflage his real and subversive activities, Akbar was the conduit of the four terrorists arrested in Bandipur some time back, officials said.



According to another official, he was also in touch with his fellow terrorists through WhatsApp calls.



Arun said that several 'jihadi' videos have been found from his mobile phone and some bank transfers from Kashmir have also been traced to his local account.



Akbar is since being interrogated at the ATS headquarters here.