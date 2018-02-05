Image used for representational purpose.

IMPHAL: Two Assam Rifles (AR) jawans were injured after a hand grenade exploded at the Imphal pologround shortly after an equestrian event today, police said.

An unidentified person lobbed the grenade around 5.30 pm.

The 15th Sentinel Cup and 9th Junior State Equestrian Championships, 2018 were organised at the ground by Assam Rifles and Manipur Equestrian Association (MEA), the police said.

The Manipur Equestrian Association condemned the incident of explosion in a statement.