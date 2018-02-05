Two Assam Rifles jawans injured in Imphal blast
By PTI | Published: 05th February 2018 11:50 PM |
Last Updated: 05th February 2018 11:50 PM | A+A A- |
IMPHAL: Two Assam Rifles (AR) jawans were injured after a hand grenade exploded at the Imphal pologround shortly after an equestrian event today, police said.
An unidentified person lobbed the grenade around 5.30 pm.
The 15th Sentinel Cup and 9th Junior State Equestrian Championships, 2018 were organised at the ground by Assam Rifles and Manipur Equestrian Association (MEA), the police said.
The Manipur Equestrian Association condemned the incident of explosion in a statement.