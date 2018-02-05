LUCKNOW: Tension gripped Meerut district after sparks of a caste conflict reverberated Kanchanpur Ghopla village under Partapur police station area wherein people of two barat processions – one led by Jats and other by Dalits—came face to face with each other and indulged in heavy brick batting and firing on each other leaving around half a dozen persons injured on late Sunday night.

The baratis of both sides also vandalised several houses and vehicles in the area. The situation took such a grave turn that district administration had to call police force from 14 police station areas to control the situation and keep a tight vigil on troublemakers.

Getting the information, SSP, Meerut, Manjil Saini rushed to the village where the clashing parties had set standing crop afire. While two of the six injured persons were admitted to district hospital in critical condition, around a dozen from both sides were taken into police custody.

In the wake of caste tension, huge contingents of police and PAC were deployed to avert recurrence of any untoward incident in the area.

The people of two sides came to blows with each other over a petty issue of dance in the marriage procession. While one wedding procession (barat) had come to Master Vikram Singh’s house in Kanchanpur Ghopla village from adjoining Modinagar, the other had come to the house of one Krishna of the same village.

Initially, baratis of both the processions indulged in heavy celebratory firing.

This was followed by a minor tiff among the youths of two sides over dance which took the shape of full-blown conflict the flames of which engulfed the entire village. People from both sides resorted to stone pelting and firing on each other injuring over half a dozen baratis. Houses were vandalised and cars of the wedding procession were badly damaged by the troublemakers.

Getting the information of the unrest, Partapur police station in charge Rashid Ali reached the spot with force but on failing to control the trouble, a force from 14 adjoining police stations was also called in and deployed in the village. SSP Manjil Saini, and SP (city) Maan Singh Chauhan reached the spot and were camping there, hearing both the warring sides.

In the wake of tension, police cordoned off both the wedding venues and sent the guests back. Weddings at both the places were solemnised under security cover of the police force.

SSP Saini confirmed brick batting and firing saying cross FIRs would be lodged from the two sides and action against the culprits would be taken. “Even if the two warring factions don’t file complaints, Police will lodge the case and take the action against the troublemakers,” state the SSP.