NEW DELHI: India will continue to give a "befitting reply" and its action will speak for itself, the Army's vice chief said today, a day after four of its personnel were killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani Army has been supporting infiltration by terrorists along the border, Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand said.

"We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply," he told reporters.

"(Our) action will speak for itself," Chand added in response to a question on yesterday's incident.

Four Army personnel, including a 22-year-old captain, were killed yesterday in the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts.