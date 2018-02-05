SRINAGAR: A youth was injured on Monday in Army firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district after protesters pelted stones at a patrol party.

Arif Ahmad Lone was injured in Hawoora village after some youth pelted stones at the army patrol party following which the soldiers opened fire, police sources said.

"The injured youth has been hospitalised. The exact details are being ascertained," an official said.

Villagers, however, alleged that security forces had beaten up residents and ransacked property in Hawoora, after which the youths held the protest.

