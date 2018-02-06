CHANDIGARH: A 19-year-old woman, who was returning after getting her Aadhaar card ready, was raped by three people, including the driver of the vehicle she boarded, the police said today.

The woman alleged in her police complaint that on February 4, while she was returning back from Sonepat city, three men along with the driver of the jeep she boarded, took her to the fields nearby and raped her, SHO Sadar Police Station, Sonepat, Inspector Dalbir Singh, said.

A case has been registered against three accused and one of them was arrested, he said, adding further

investigation was on.

The incident is another shocker in the state where a 15- year-old girl was gang-raped only a few days back in Jind district.