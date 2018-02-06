NEW DELHI: The Twitter handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav has been hacked on Tuesday.

This comes hours after Twitter handle of Bollywood veteran and The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chief actor Anupam Kher was hacked.

The Twitter handle of the actor was allegedly hacked by 'Pro-Pakistan' Turkish cyber army ayyildiz tim.

The 62-year-old confirmed the news and said, "My twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am. Got a DM yesterday from Swapan Das Gupta's account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to twitter already."

A message reading 'Caution: This account is temporarily restricted' is currently being displayed on the actor's account.