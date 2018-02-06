PATNA: Bihar Police on Tuesday here registered a murder case against independent legislator and criminal-turned-politician Anant Singh, popularly known as Bahubali, an official said.

Nikki Yadav, wife of Ramjanam Yadav, who was shot dead two days ago, lodged the case in Barh railway police station in Patna district.

Singh has been named a conspirator in the murder of Ramjanam Yadav, who was killed late on Sunday at the railway station, the district police official said.

Ranvir Yadav has been named the main accused in the FIR.

Police said slain Ramjanam Yadav was also a criminal and was wanted in several cases.

Anant Singh, the independent legislator from Mokamah Assembly constituency, is also known as 'Chhote Sarkar' for his muscle and money power.

In 2015 he resigned from the ruling Janata Dal-United and contested and won assembly polls from behind bars. He was arrested in June in connection with a kidnapping-cum-murder case. At present he is out on bail.