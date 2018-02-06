PANISAGAR: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar today alleged that the BJP and its Hindutva affiliates, including VHP and RSS, got scared of the countrywide protest against them for trying to divide the people on communal lines.

He said it was important to unseat the BJP from power at the Centre in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for this.

"In the entire country, there are now protests against the Hindutva forces because the BJP, RSS, VHP and their affiliates are trying to divide the people along the lines of caste, creed and community. This has scared them," Sarkar said.

Sarkar, who is also a CPI(M) Politburo member, seeking people's support to form the eighth Left Front government in the state, said, "Our government would play a significant role to overthrow the BJP at the Centre in the 2019 parliamentary polls."

Sarkar alleged that the BJP and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had entered into a pre-poll alliance to defeat the Left Front in the coming Assembly elections in the state to serve their vested interests.

"The common people would foil their attempt," he told an election rally North Tripura district, about 190 km from here.

"We are committed to develop a model of well governed state and our priority is to promote peace and tranquillity among the tribal and non-tribal people. Therefore defeat the BJP-IPFT alliance because it is an unholy one," he said.

The sole agenda of the IPFT was to form a separate state by carving out a portion of Tripura and the BJP stitched an alliance with "the communal force", he said, adding, they were hatching a conspiracy to unseat the Left Front government in the state but people would not accept them.

Criticising the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Sarkar said, every day the prices of essential commodities were soaring, inflation is on the rise and farmers are committing suicide because they are not getting support price and loans from the banks.

But the BJP has no positive thinking regarding these problems, he said.

The election for the 60-member Assembly was scheduled to be held on February 18 and the results would be announced on March 3.