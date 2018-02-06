NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday charged the Centre with mismanaging the country’s security and alleged that ceasefire violations on the Pakistan border had gone up 500 per cent during the Modi government’s rule as compared to the UPA regime’s tenure.

Congress spokesperson Pramod Tiwari said that there had been 2,474 ceasefire violations on the Pakistan and China borders in the 44 months of the Modi government. There were 160 ceasefire violations on the Line of Control this year, he said.

“National security under the Modi government has been restricted only to the prime minister’s speeches. We are not making a political remark, but we are saddened how the government ignores national security,” said Tiwari.

The comments came in the wake of the recent ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which four soldiers were killed, including an Army captain.

The Congress charged that around 10,000 villagers living along the border had to abandon their homes as a result of such violations and 84 schools in the area had to shut down.

Taking a dig at Modi for inviting then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony in May 2014, Tiwari said that in the past three and a half years, 340 soldiers and 194 civilians had lost their lives in ceasefire violations.