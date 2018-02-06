BIJAPUR: Three security personnel have been injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.

The explosion on Monday took place far away from the troops and the injuries sustained were therefore due to the mud debris, stone pellets and splinters.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sundarraj P told ANI, “Three jawans sustained minor injuries due to stone pellets and splinters after an IED blast near Ranibodli. But they are quite okay.”

Maoists have been a regular nuisance in Bijapur.

In another recent incident, 10 vehicles engaged in road construction work were allegedly set ablaze by Naxals.