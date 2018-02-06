KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID today issued notices to former IPS Bharati Ghosh to appear before the investigating officer (IO) in connection with her alleged involvement in misconduct and extortion from civilians, a senior official of the department said.

Notices have been sent to three residences in the city reportedly belonging to Ghosh by the state CID asking her to appear before the IO within three days in connection with their probe into the case, the IPS officer told PTI.

"During earlier raids, we could not open some rooms at the three residences in the city. We suspect that there are some documents inside these rooms which have some links to the case. We have asked Ghosh to appear before the IO to clarify," he said.

The CID last week had raided the residences of Ghosh and two other police officers in connection with the case.

Gold jewellery, documents and a large sum of cash were seized from the residences of Ghosh, the officer said.

Police carried out the raid following a court order after a person complained that some police personnel had forcefully taken money from him last year, the officer said.

Ghosh, who was the West Midnapore SP and once known to be a very loyal officer to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had resigned from the services after she was transferred to a less significant post - the commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police - in late December last year.

Ghosh's transfer came following allegations from a section of Trinamool Congress leadership that she had worked for the BJP in the Sabang by-election held last month.

Raids were also conducted at the residences of two other police officers of West Midnapore district.