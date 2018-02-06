A Class I boy who was abducted on 25th January from a school bus near Delhi’s Dilshad Garden has been rescued by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Monday night.

According to news agency, Crime Branch team of Delhi Police rescued the child from Ghaziabad last night where he was held captive. So far, one person has been arrested. The kidnappers opened fire at the police in which one kidnapped lost his life and another suffered injuries.

The five-year-old child has been handed over to his parents and the investigation is underway.

The assailants had allegedly stopped the school bus near his school at GTB Enclave, shot the bus driver and kidnapped the child.