SRINAGAR: Lashkar-e-Taiba militants today staged a daring attack outside a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital to free a Pakistani terrorist from custody, killing a policeman and critically injuring another, police said.

Naveed Jutt, the LeT militant from Pakistan who was caught in Kulgam in south Kashmir in 2014, managed to escape with the assailants, police officials said.

The ultras opened fire on the police party accompanying Jutt, alias Abu Hanzala, outside the hospital in Kaka Sarai area of the city, police said.

One policeman was killed while another is battling for life in the hospital, a police official said.

A carbine rifle of one of the cops is also reported missing, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off and searches are on to track down the ultras, he added.