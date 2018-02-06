SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya minister Manas Chaudhury, who resigned from the BJP after being denied ticket for the Assembly polls earlier in the day, featured in the final list of candidates of the ruling Congress that announced three names for the remaining seats.

Chaudhury, who had claimed that his exclusion from the BJP candidates list would be a huge setback in weeding out corruption, would contest from South Shillong constituency.

The BJP has alloted ticket to former deputy speaker Sanbor Shullai from South Shillong, which Chaudhary was eyeing.

Chaudhury had contested the Assembly polls unsuccessfully in 2013 on Congress ticket and crossed over to the BJP last year.

The other two Congress candidates are Diolinda Dkhar from Khliehriat and B Rumnong from Pynthorumkhrah.

Earlier, the Congress was finding it difficult to select candidates for these three seats, a senior party leader said.

In all, 59 candidates of the Congress will contest in the elections for the 60-member Assembly. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma will contest from two seats -- Ampati, which he is representing now, and Songsak.

The election will be held on February 27 and results will be announced March 3 along with Tripura and Nagaland.