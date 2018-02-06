PANAJI: The Goa Police have asked their personnel not to play for any sports club in the state without getting prior approval from authorities concerned.

The move came after the Goa Police found their personnel playing against each other at the club-level tournaments, causing "great embarrassment" to the department.

Superintendent of Police (Sports) Karthik Kashyap, in a circular issued yesterday, said the department had to face "great embarrassment" when its own athletes play in opposite teams without the permission from authorities.

"It has been noticed that police personnel from the Goa Police or the India Reserve Battalion are playing in various sporting tournaments without permission. Sometimes they even compete against official team of Goa the Police," Kashyap said.

In view of this, the department has issued guidelines, according to which, "none of the police personnel" will play in any sporting event without taking prior permission from the Goa Police Sports Cell or the Controlling Officer, he added.

Also, "none of the players or police personnel will play in the division or state championship where the Goa Police team is officially participating", Kashyap said.

Those violating these norms will face disciplinary action, he added.