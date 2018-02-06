Police outside the school in Gurugram where a 7-year-old was found dead. (File | PTI)

GURGAON: The CBI today filed a charge sheet against a teenager for the murder of a seven-year-old boy at a Gurgaon private school but remained silent about the allegations against two top officials of the institutions arrested by the police.

The charge sheet also had no mention of Ryan Pinto, Augustine Francis Pinto and Grace Pinto, promoters and top management executives of the private school who were granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 7 last year.

Francis Thomas, regional head of the group of schools, and HR head Jeyus Thomas were arrested on September 11 last year for alleged negligence in ensuring the safety and security of children in school.

In the charge sheet, however, the agency made a reference to their arrest but was silent about the allegations against them. They were also released on bail on October 7 last year.

Advocate Sushil Tekriwal, appearing for the victim, said the investigation was still under progress.