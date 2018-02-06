NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said that he was hopeful that Chile would extend their support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Talking to the visiting Chilean delegation led by Fidel Espinoza, President of the Chamber of Deputies of National Congress of Chile, Naidu said both the countries have friendly relationships and democracy was an important commonality between them.

Naidu, who is also a Rajya Sabha chairman, expressed hope for a high-level participation from Chile in the conference on the International Solar Alliance to be held in March this year, Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Naidu expressed hope that Chile would extend their support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UNSC, it added.

He also shared his views with the visiting delegation about India's parliamentary democracy and said he was hopeful that they would benefit from its visit.