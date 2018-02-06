THANE: A 32-year-old security guard of a company was allegedly held captive and beaten up by some persons who claimed to have been duped by the firm of their investments, police said today.

The Naupada police yesterday registered offences against four persons in this connection though no arrest has been made so far.

According to the victim, he was working as the security guard with the investment company, located in the city's Khopat area, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Several persons had invested their money into the company, which started its operations in 2014.

However, the firm allegedly closed down in October last year and its directors fled without making any payment to investors, Narkar said quoting the victim's FIR.

On February 1, one of the investors caught hold of the security guard near Singh Nagar in Khopat, took him to a room at an isolated place and beat him up, as per the FIR.

Later, the accused along with three other investors took the guard to another room in the city, stripped him and again beat him up. They wanted the guard to reveal the whereabouts of the company's directors, the police spokesperson said.

On the morning of February 4, the victim raised an alarm from the window of the room where he was held captive.

A passer-by alerted the police who then rescued the man, Narkar said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police booked the four accused under IPC sections for kidnapping, wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, she said.

An investigation was on into the incident, Narkar added.