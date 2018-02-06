JAMMU: Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire Tuesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing, defence sources said.

"They are using small arms, automatics and mortars to target defence and civilian facilities in Tarkunde and Manjakote areas of Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri. Indian positions are effectively and strongly retaliating and heavy firing exchanges are going on between the two sides," said a source.

Pakistan Army had targeted a post of the Indian Army in the same sector on Sunday, killing four soldiers including a captain.

Authorities on Monday ordered closure of 84 schools within five km of the LoC in Rajouri district for three days.