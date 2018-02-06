SRINAGAR: A girl here has alleged that she was exploited after being pushed into flesh trade and that several influential people were part of the racket.

In an over-a-minute-long video, which has gone viral on the social media, the girl has said she believes many highprofile people, including politicians and police officers, are involved in the scandal.

The girl has identified one Shabir Ahmad and a woman, both residents of Kulgam, as the main players of the racket.

She said the woman's daughter befriended her and stayed at her place.

"One day, she took me to her home as she too had stayed at my home earlier. At night, they gave me some pills and a man, who was also staying there, did whatever he wanted as I fell unconscious.

"Later, I came to know that they had filmed the whole act," the girl claimed.

She said the accused woman used to blackmail her saying she would upload the video on the social media.

"I travelled to Jammu six times. We stayed in a hotel there. Every time, the woman and her daughter were accompanying me," she said, adding that there were many other girls involved in the racket as well.

The girl urged the police to take action against the culprits and alleged that "many big shots including politicians and police officers are involved".

She claimed that one of the men, who sexually abused her in the hotel, had introduced himself as a police officer.

"I can recognise him and can identify everybody whom I have met and can help the police in booking the culprits. I know my life has been devastated, but this is just to save the life of the other girls," she said.

She said the woman had once asked her to visit a sitting legislator, "but I refused".

A police officer said the family of the girl had lodged a complaint after which a probe was launched.

"We are investigating the matter and cannot say anything more at this stage," the officer said.