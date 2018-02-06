RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is likely to hike the electricity tariff upto five times if the regulatory authority's recommendation is accepted, a move being vehemently protested by Opposition parties

Jharkhand State Regulatory Authority chairperson Arvind Prasad said "The state government has decided to stop funding the resource gap to the state transmission commission. The resource gap for 2017-2018 is around Rs 766.34 crore."

In order to end the resource gap the transmission commission has recommended to the regulatory authority to hike the electricity tariff. As per the proposed rate, the electricity tariff will increase upto five times in rural areas. The proposed per unit rate in rural areas is Rs 6.25 per unit, from the present Rs 1.25 per unit.

In urban areas the electricity tariff will increase upto Rs 7 per unit, from the present Rs 3 per unit.

The commercial rate will increase to Rs 6.50 per unit, which at present is Rs 6.25 per unit.

The new rate is proposed from April 1.

The opposition parties have raised objection to the proposed hike.

"The BJP government is anti-poor and the proposed electricity rate is just one indication. There is marginal increase in commercial rate, which is used by the industries and businessmen while there is steep hike proposed for domestic users. We will oppose if the new tariff is implemented," they said.